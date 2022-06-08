Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.