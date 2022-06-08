CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to an early morning structure fire.
According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were dispatched around around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, to 530 Reynolds Lot 107 in Charleston for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival crews found fire coming out of the front bedroom window, and was able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Officials say residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.
Crews were on scene until around 5:00 a.m.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the front bedroom where most of the fire damage was and report the rest of the home had smoke damage throughout. The residents were displaced due to the extent of the damage.
The determined cause of the fire was due to misuse of smoking materials.
Officials say one resident did suffer minor burns and was evaluated by EMS.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Dept, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
