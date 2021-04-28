DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Fire crews are on the scene of a working structure fire.
Fire crews were called out to the 1600 block of Cleveland Street around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Assistant Chief, the fire is under control, and crews are working to take the structure apart piece by piece to find hotspots.
At this time, no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.