Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.