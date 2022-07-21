SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the 1200 block of Ledlie Street.
According to officials the fire was quickly extinguished and investigators from the fire safety division are still on scene investigating the cause and origin.
Noticeable damage to the house was sustained in the fire.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest developments.
