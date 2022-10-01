ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday.
According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Photos show a vehicle on it's side in water.
According to Rochester Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a report of a vehicle overturned in a creek. According to the department's Facebook page, a firefighter was put into a wet suit to check for victims. According to the department, there was no one inside.
