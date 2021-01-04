LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Long Creek Township Monday.
Fire crews were called to the area of Jesek Court and South Twin Bridge around 4:00. Multiple crews are working to put the fire out.
It is unclear what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.
WAND News has a crew at the scene and will update this story.
