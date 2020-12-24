DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Decatur at Redlich Ct. around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Fire crews are on scene working to put out the active fire.
Three occupants were reported to have been inside when the fire started.
All made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said the cause of the fire is still unknown but he believes candles in the house may have been lit.
There is extensive damage to the house as a result of the fire.
WAND News will continue to update this story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.