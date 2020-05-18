SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Summer is right around the corner and that means, it's grilling season.
Springfield Fire Division Chief, Ed Canny, says he wants to remind people to use caution when cooking outside.
"This is the time of year where everybody is outside," Canny says. "They are spending less time in their kitchen and more time out on their patio grilling.
Canny says with the current pandemic, this summer, he believes more people will be staying at home, so more people will be cooking at home.
"In addition to the nice weather and cooking outside; we couple that with everyone staying at home and cooking at home," Canny says. "I think we will see a lot more people cooking out this year."
Nationwide each year, Canny says, 9,000 fires are caused by grilling.
"Four-thousand house fires are caused from grilling," Canny says. "It also leads to 5,000 fires outside."
According to Canny, one preventable fire is one too many.
"These fires are definitely preventable through care, maintenance and just a little thought," Canny says.
Canny told WAND News some of the most common causes of grill fires.
"Keep the grill away from combustibles," Canny says. "If you have a gas grill, then the piping and stuff can sometimes wear over time. Charcoal grills, the embers will drop down, and they can catch the surface of the deck on fire."
Like people are practicing social distancing, Canny says to make sure grills are several feet away from a house.
"It's important to keep your grill at least three feet away from the house. We always recommend further," Canny says. "A lot of people now have vinyl siding, and that siding can quickly melt and catch on fire."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.