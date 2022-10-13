MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page.
Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.