CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fire crews said a vacant building in Champaign partially collapsed Saturday evening.
The Champaign Fire Department said it happened around 5:47 p.m. at the old Chester Street Bar at 63 Chester St.
A passerby notified authorities about the partial collapse. Crews said it was part of the back of the building that collapsed. Firefighters quickly determined the building was vacant and closed nearby Chester and Water Streets and nearby sidewalks in the event more buildings collapse.
The department said no firefighters were hurt. The cause of the collapse is unknown. The city of Champaign Public Works Department is deploying barricades to Chester and Water Streets to reroute traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.