DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash in Decatur had traffic blocked in downtown Decatur on Thursday afternoon.
First responders were called to the crash around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Decatur streets.
The Decatur Fire Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. A Nissan was heading northbound on Franklin and a GMC was heading eastbound on Decatur when they crashed in the intersection.
Ambulances transported the driver of the Nissan and a passenger in the GMC to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
DFD said they did have to remove one person using the jaws of life to get them freed from the vehicle.
There were no witnesses to the crash and both drivers gave conflicting statements, so no citations were issued.
