WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The Windsor Fire Protection District is working to recruit younger volunteer firefighters.
The department created a "Cadet Training Program" in hopes of younger volunteers joining their department and other departments around the area.
Windsor Fire Protection District says, they and other rural departments are struggling with finding volunteers.
"Every volunteer department around here is hurting for help. We just don't have the man power like we used to." explains Training Officer, Chris Blythe.
"It's difficult. We struggle with volunteers, other area departments struggle with volunteers. The thought behind the program, was if we capture the hearts and minds when (kids) they are younger, then maybe when they are older they will help here or help in another town." explains Lt. Sonny Ross, Windsor Fire Protection District.
Lt. Ross says the department did a lot of brain storming. They worked with the school and local officials to set everything up.
"We want to try to get kids 14,15,16 years old that may not be aware of the fire service and get them involved." explains Lt. Ross.
The program was an application process. Members of the department first went out into the school to recruit teens. Training Officer Blythe explains, they showed the students the need they and other departments have now.
After the school visit, students were able to apply for the program. Lt. Ross says they wanted to keep the number smaller because this is the first time for the program in the department's history.
After the applications came in, the department, school leaders and local officials met to select the four cadets for the inaugural program. Training Officer Blythe, says the students will be learning everything fire related.
"We're going to start out with the basics. We will talk about the fire service, what it is and why we do what we do. We will talk about the tools that we use and the trucks." explains Blythe.
For 15-year-old cadet, Kyhe Wheeler getting involved was one of the main reasons he applied. Wheeler explains he's grown up around Windsor his entire life and wants to stay rooted in his community.
"I wanted to get involved in the community. I've always drove past this place, not really been in it and I really want to be apart of helping the community out." explains Cadet Wheeler.
Haylee Reynolds is another cadet apart of the program. She says one of the reason she got involved was because of her older brother.
"I think it's a good idea to be involved in the community. I also did this to prepare myself for the future and the career I have in mind." explains Reynolds.
The cadets will be going through classes and training for the next two months.