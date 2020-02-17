CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department vehicle was hit while responding to a different crash in DeWitt County, authorities said.
A Facebook post from the Clinton Fire Department said responders were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. Monday to a garbage truck rollover crash at U.S. 51 and Route 54. DeWitt County deputies and DCEMS also responded.
When the cleanup process was nearly finished, responders said a vehicle clipped the department's Squad 5 truck at U.S. 51 and Kleeman Drive, causing a secondary crash.
There were no injuries in the crash involving the CFD truck. It's unclear at this time if there were injuries in the rollover.
"We would like to thank everyone for their response and are thankful there were no injuries," the Facebook post said.