DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Chief says a fire completely destroyed a house at 605 Douglas St. early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the address around 1:37 am Saturday morning.
When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple hose lines were used to control the fire.
No one was inside the home.
Ameren was notified due to a downed power line in the yard of the home. Ameren also shut off the gas to the residence.
Chief Aaron Marcott says the house is considered a complete loss. He estimates it caused $35,000 in damages.
Firefighters remained on scene until 4:23 am
The cause remains under investigation by the Danville Fire Department.
