MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at a Motel 6 in Mattoon displaced 20 families, responders tell WAND-TV.
Flames erupted around 3 p.m. Thursday at the motel, located at Lake Land Boulevard and U.S. Route 45. Firefighters say Charleston and Lincoln volunteer firefighters responded to the scene to assist.
The fire caused heavy damage to two or more Motel 6 rooms on the building's second floor. It claimed the life of a dog.
Crews say a firefighter needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation Thursday night.