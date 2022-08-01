DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a vacant house fire in Danville early Monday morning.
Crews responded to the 500 block of W. Madison just after midnight.
Fire was visible from an outside wall of the home and had extended up into the attic.
Due to the home being unstable, crews were not able to get inside the house to extinguish the attic fire.
The home was torn down, and the fire was put out.
The house was unoccupied, vacant and boarded up.
The loss is estimated at $15,000. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
