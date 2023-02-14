(WAND) — The Sullivan Fire Department responded to a garage fire in rural Moultrie County around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The garage was fully engulfed in flames and was nearing the house.
Findlay and Sullivan FD were able to save the house but the garage was a total loss. A vehicle and a boat were reported in the garage. Two people were at in the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.
The cause is unknown at this time.
