ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A train derailment caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the derailment in Dupo Illinois. A spokesperson for St. Clair County Emergency Management told KSDK they received a call after 12:30 p.m. for a train derailment and fire in the 2400 block of Carondelet Avenue.
The train is a Union Pacific Train. Below is a statement from the company.
'Around 12:45 p.m., a derailment occurred in Union Pacific's Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road. Both crossings are closed. The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire. Initial information from the scene indicates that the tank car contains a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone. It is typically used as a solvent.
Union Pacific is working with area first responders to put out the fire. Our yard and nearby intermodal ramp were safely evacuated. At this time, no injuries have been reported.'
Dozens of homes in the nearby area are being evacuated. Schools in the Dupo School District are also being evacuated. All students and staff are being transported to Columbia High School. Parents must sign out students at the front door, the school district said.
The Red Cross was also responding to the scene to bring water to the crews putting out the flames.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
It's not clear if there are any injuries at this time.