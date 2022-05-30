UTICA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire affected buildings next to an Illinois resort, officials said Monday.
Grand Bear Resort in Utica said in a Facebook post the fire affected "a handful of cabin and villa buildings adjacent to" the resort. The fire was being contained as of after 8 p.m. Monday.
Responders said the lodge, the waterpark and most cabins and villas on the resort site have not been affected.
Resort officials thanked the community for their support and concern.
Utica firefighters said they and all agencies in Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 25 are involved in the response, along with divisions 15 and 17. The fire is an extra alarm response.
The public was asked Monday night to avoid the area and yield to emergency vehicles.
This fire follows a 2018 blaze that affected the resort's lodge, NBC Chicago reports.
An update is expected Tuesday. WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.