DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a basement explosion, according to officials.
According to the Decatur Fire Department, on Thursday just before 10 p.m. the department responded to a report of a house explosion in the 400 block of S. 19th Street with a partial collapse and visible fire.
Arriving crews reported light smoke coming from the house. Firefighters discovered the majority of the above grade basement walls had been blown out of the structure.
There was fire in the basement that crews quickly extinguished, according to the department.
No one was inside at the time the explosion happened.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.