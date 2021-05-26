SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded Wednesday evening to a structure fire at a Springfield bar.
The fire was at Converse Street Bar, located in the 1600 block of Converse Ave. Authorities reported finding a fire in the basement, per the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union.
The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. Crews were then working on ventilation and overhaul of the structure.
All utilities at the scene were secured.
