GLENARM, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Glenarm Wednesday evening.
The fire happened at an address in the 1700 block of Covered Bridge Road. A WAND-TV crew went to the scene and saw what appeared to be heavy roof damage, to the point where most of it was destroyed.
Chatham firefighters confirmed they were involved in the response to the fire. Authorities in the department could not be reached to say anything about injuries or a cause.
Firefighters were still on the scene at 5:30 p.m.