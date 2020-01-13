SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A home was heavily damaged in a Monday Springfield fire, responders said.
According to Fire Chief Allen Reyne, authorities responded at 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of E. North Grand Ave. and found a one-story home with heavy fire in the rear. Crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Three occupants self-evacuated from the home. One of them went to HSHS St. John's Hospital after responders treated them at the scene. The extent of injuries is unknown Monday evening, but Reyne did say all occupants are displaced.
He said authorities rescued a dog and ferret from the home, and that other animals are unaccounted for.
The home is considered heavily damaged.