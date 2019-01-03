Rantoul house fire

Photo: The Rantoul Press 

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – An electric skillet is responsible for a fire that heavily damaged a house, firefighters say.

Fire crews told The Rantoul Press they came to the scene (1401 Kenneth Drive in Rantoul) after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, where a skillet had been left on. The homeowner, identified as Curtez Graham, had been gone for 20 minutes.

The newspaper says flames “gutted” three rooms in the tri-level house. Damage is estimated at $90,000 and firefighters reported smoke damage around the house.

Thomasboro and Gifford departments joined Rantoul firefighters at the scene and cleared the area by 11 a.m. Crews used a brush truck, a rescue unit and two pumpers in their response.

There were no injuries.

Tags

