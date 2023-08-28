DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Emergency vehicles are on the scene at ADM's East Plant.
A statement from an ADM representative said that a fire was detected by employees in the feed house of the corn processing plant at ADM’s Decatur complex during some maintenance activities.
The plant was evacuated and all employees have been safely accounted for.
The Decatur Fire Department assisted at the scene and remains on the property even though the fire is under control at this time.
