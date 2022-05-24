The fire department reports they have previously responded to the same address. The first time, cause was undetermined, and the second fire was considered suspicious.
The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating this latest incident as an arson.
Gifford and Thomasboro fire crews also responded to the scene which was cleared by 6:30 a.m.
Crews say a small fire rekindled at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was quickly extinguished.
