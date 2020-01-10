DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire caused significant damage to part of a former Decatur nursing home Friday evening.
Firefighters told WAND-TV they responded at 4:45 p.m. to what used to be Lincoln Manor Healthcare (2650 N. Monroe St.) and smoke on the north end of the structure. They had the flames extinguished about 20 minutes after arriving.
Six units from the Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene.
Damage was limited to a storage room on the northwest coroner of the building. Crews said about 10 percent of the facility took significant damage, while the rest had minor damage.
Contractors working on remodeling the building were in front of it when firefighters responded. There were no people inside at the time and no injuries.
Firefighters worked to clear hot spots and left the scene at about 8:15 p.m. Friday.
A cause is unknown at this time as authorities continue to investigate.
This developing story will be updated as details are released.