SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Monday fire in Springfield left a home with "extensive" damage to multiple areas.
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to a fire at 1924 S. 5th St. They found heavy fire showing from a second floor bedroom.
Firefighters gained access to the home and had the fire out within 30 minutes.
Blough said the home had "extensive smoke and fire damage" on the second floor and in the attic. There were no injuries reported to civilians or responders.
Fire investigators stayed on the scene to figure out the cause.
