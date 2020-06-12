SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A house was significantly damaged after catching fire early Friday in Springfield.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of E. 24th St. and found a vacant house on fire.
There were no injuries.
WAND-TV is working to learn more about this fire and will update the story as details are released.
