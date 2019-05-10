KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal in Kincaid.
A domestic issue was called into police before the fire.
Firefighters were called to the house at 35 Circle Place on Thursday.
The Midland Fire Department, Taylorville Fire Department, Pawnee Fire Department, Edinburg Fire Department and Morrisonville Fire Department all responded.
Kincaid Police are investigating along with the State Fire Marshal Office is investigating. No injuries reported. The structure was a total loss.