SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is stressing the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed at night.
On Saturday, the department responded to a fire off of East Elm Street. Photos released from inside the home show one side of the door burnt, while the other is clean.
A bedroom door was shut at the time the fire broke out. The portion of the door that was exposed to flames is "completely burnt", while the other side is "clean", according to the department.
Officials noted the door was not solid.