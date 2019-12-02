URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Mack's Twin City Recycling was once again on fire Monday morning.
Fire crews responded to 2808 N. Lincoln Avenue around 8:30 a.m. to put out flames that rekindled after the Thanksgiving fire at the business.
The facility caught fire on Thursday around 6:20 p.m. The building was destroyed.
Firefighters say they had to pullback from fighting the fire when they heard large explosions from inside the building.
Eastern Praire Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown told the News Gazette, security video showed the fire started inside and around the middle of the building. However, it's still unclear how the fire started.
Owners of Mack's told WAND that rekindling was expected and fire departments were able to get the flames out quickly on Monday morning.
The business also caught fire in December 2013.