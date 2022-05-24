FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to battle a fire at the Casey's in Forsyth early Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the vents in the roof. The door handle was hot to the touch.
Light fire was found in the kitchen area, but crews were able to quickly extinguish it.
The Hickory Point Fire Protection District told WAND there was extensive smoke damage throughout the store, and the interior will most likely have to be redone.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The store will be closed until further notice.
