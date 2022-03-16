AVON, Ind. (WTHR) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon, WTHR reports.
The Hendricks County Communications Center was called just before noon about got a call at 11:57 a.m. about a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy., near Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 South.
When Plainfield firefighters arrived three minutes later, the building was fully engulfed.
There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
Firefighters from Plainfield, Avon, and Wayne Township fire departments, plus state fire marshals are fighting the fire from the outside because it is still too dangerous to go in the building, WTHR reporters said.
People are being told to avoid the area to allow first responders to work.
