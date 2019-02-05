DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Tuesday fire happened in the same place where investigators found two bodies, firefighters say.
Several cars, along with tires and mattresses, were on fire at a car repair shop in the 900 block of W. Eldorado St. Firefighters responded at 4 p.m. to find smoke billowing from the building. It took them about 20 minutes to put the fire out.
WAND-TV previously reported police found 34-year-old Beau Ford and 30-year-old Jacinda Jiles in a back room of the shop on Jan. 19. They were pronounced dead at 2 a.m. that morning.
Autopsies on the victims showed no trauma to either person. Police say the couple had been staying in the shop for some time. Toxicology testing in the case of their deaths is still pending.
Firefighters were still investigating a cause of the fire as of Tuesday night. It did not cause any injuries.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.