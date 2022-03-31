SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a Springfield business.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said crews responded to a business in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. A small fire was found in the basement of the building.
The fire was reported to be out before 4 p.m. Thursday. Crews then responded to the fifth floor of the building for reports of water and smoke.
All employees were reported to be out of the building just after 4 p.m.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
