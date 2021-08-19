SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union page on Facebook said the fire is in the 2100 block of S. 14th St. Active fire was reported after 3:30 p.m., and crews said the fire was believed to be out at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
The building involved was a two-story structure. Crews said smoke was showing from the second floor when they arrived. Flames were reported in the attic area.
Ameren Illinois was requested to respond to the scene.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
