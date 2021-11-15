SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a reported fire at a University of Illinois Springfield residence hall Monday.
According to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union on Facebook, a caller reported multiple fire alarms had been activated in the Founders Residence Hall, located at 4800 Eliza Farnham Drive in Springfield. The building was evacuated before responders arrived.
Crews said heavy smoke was reported in the building. Responders had the fire out within about 10 minutes.
After 3:15 p.m., smoke conditions on the third floor of the building had been cleared.
WAND News learned from UIS the cause was a small fire in a bathroom garbage can, which caused a heavy amount of smoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.