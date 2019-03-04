SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say they responded to “heavy fire” coming from a Springfield house on Monday.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 Facebook page says crews originally found light smoke showing at a home near 11th and Pine streets. They later discovered a fire coming from a kitchen.
Five people were displaced in the fire. There were no injuries.
This fire started within hours of a different fire at a two-story building on West Edwards Street. Three people were hospitalized in that fire.
A cause and damage estimates are unknown Wednesday night. The station placed a call with leaders in the Springfield fire department to learn more.