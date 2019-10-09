DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 250 people died and 100,000 people were homeless after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
It burned from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, and it's why Fire Prevention Week is commemorated each year.
WAND News stopped by the Decatur Fire Department to share how firefighters are passing on fire safety knowledge to the next generation.
A group of preschoolers spent part of Wednesday morning at Decatur’s Fire Station 1. Fire Inspector Mike Wiggington gave part of Wednesday’s presentation.
"To teach and reach children at a young age is the audience we like to reach and talk to about fire safety, because they'll remember those cool rules for a lifetime," Wiggington shared.
Wiggington has three decades of experience. In that time, he's shared several cool rules for the kids to learn like “don't hide, go outside,” “stay low and go,” and more.
"Practice, Practice, Practice. That's what we teach children you know, practice, practice. Sometimes we don't get it right the first time, so we have to practice until we get it right. That's just like with fire drills,” the inspector shared. “There's a state law that says they have to practice fire drills at school, then we ask how many boys and girls practice fire drills in their home, and it's kind of disappointing because most fires happen in people's homes, and we have to be prepared to know what to do if a fire breaks out in our house."
Aside from a large inflatable slide, or a fire pole to go down, events like this are also a chance to reach parents.
"Our whole audience is not just the children, it's the adults too. You know, it's all about family fire safety, and keeping families safe from fire," Wiggington explained.
Another important fire safety message is "close before you doze". It means to close the bedroom door before going to sleep. Wiggington said doing so can prevent a fire from spreading and ultimately save lives.