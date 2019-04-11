GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A garage at a Gibson City home was destroyed and a home was damaged after a malfunctioning mower started a fire.
The family's car and Harley-Davidson motorcycle were also in the garage, the News Gazette reports.
It happened in the 300 block of N. West St.
The family called 911 at around 7:30 p.m. after seeing smoke.
Crews fought the fire for about two and a half hours. It was fully involved by the time they got there.
A malfunction in a mower that had just been used and placed inside the garage is suspected of causing the fire.