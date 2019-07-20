DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An area fire department is getting its station ready to welcome a big group of guests.
In a few weeks, the city of Danville will hold its National Night Out.
But, before firefighters opens their doors to community members, they're putting the finishing touches on the station.
Saturday first responders spent the day cleaning up, trimming hedges, and planting flowers. One firefighter, Ryan Allison, said it's all about making their space look nice for their guests.
"Making sure we're a part of trying to improve things here. Not only that but connecting with citizens around us,” Allison shared. “It lets the community know that we're here for them and this is their fire department just as much as it is ours."
Danville’s National Night Out starts at 5:30 p.m. on August 6th.