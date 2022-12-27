PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - On Christmas Day, a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School, causing significant damage to the building.
The line broke and flooded the school with water, causing damage to flooring, electrical systems, and other cables.
People were able to be there within 30 minutes of the line breaking and worked alongside ServPro to clean up the site and prevent any additional losses.
School administrators are working with the insurance company, flooring companies, plumbers, electricians, and other experts to clean up the site and repair the damage.
School will resume on January 4 for students as planned, but athletic events will be rescheduled to different locations while the floor is being repaired.
There is no timeline yet on how long it will take to be finished.
