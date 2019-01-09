Champaign, Ill (WAND) – Four new mobile training trailers are being put into service by the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
The trailers will be used to send training equipment directly to fire houses across the state allowing for onsite training. It will benefit many volunteer departments that may not have the budgets for their staff to spend long periods at other training facilities.
The trailers were introduced at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign. State funds for the project were obtained by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.