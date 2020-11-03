DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters issued a public reminder about upcoming training burns happening in the area.
The first training will happen on Nov. 5 at 607 Kimball St. with weather permitting. Crews are planning to light multiple small fires for different training scenarios. Training is scheduled to run from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be multiple fire department vehicles and personnel in the area to conduct the training and make sure it happens smoothly. Authorities are closing Kimball Street at Madison Street to all traffic during the training. Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.
"There will be a high volume of fire department traffic during these training operations," a press release said. "Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone and be attentive to the changes in traffic control."
The second training is set to happen on Nov. 6 at 845 Madison St. In this training, there will be multiple small fires for different training scenarios, as well as a fully engulfed scenario at the conclusion. Training in this case will also run from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Madison Street will be closed to all traffic during this training between Bowman Avenue and Kimball Street. Due to a high volume of fire department traffic, motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the work zone.
