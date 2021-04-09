CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program in Champaign County has been productive, leading to dozens of firearms leaving the streets and arrests.
Since beginning in 2019 as a pilot program, the Crime Stoppers initiative has led to 32 weapons being removed from the streets and 26 people arrested for gun-related felonies, according to The News-Gazette. The 32 firearms recovered through March 30 include 24 handguns, five rifles and three shotguns.
In the program, anonymous tips that lead to an arrest of a person who used a gun while committing a felony crime in Champaign County are eligible for a maximum $1,000 cash reward. A total of $3,000 in cash has been recovered in the program and Crime Stoppers has paid out 24 rewards totaling $24,000.
The community is asked to continue using the program to share information. Warmer weather, which has been linked to a rise in gun-related crimes in recent years, is approaching.
The program is going to stay active in Champaign County with financial support coming from the Champaign County Community Coalition and the city of Champaign, the newspaper said.
“At a time when gun-related crimes are rapidly increasing locally, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is wholeheartedly committed to the continuance of the successful Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program,” said Champaign County Crime Stoppers Board President John Hecker. “Such an effort is solely aimed at enhancing the safety for all citizens of our community.”
