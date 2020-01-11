Paris, Ill (WAND) – Criminal charges are pending against a former firefighter in Edgar County.
According to court documents obtained by the Edgar County Watchdogs Dale Colter was arrested by the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department on the morning of January 6th. He is charged with felony theft between $10,000 and $100,000. He is a former Vermilion (Paris Fire Protection District) fireman.
Court records show the charge claims Colter was using for personal use a fire protection district fuel card during various times in 2018 and 2019. He was released January 7th after posting the required $1,500 of his $15,000 bond.
If convicted he could face up to seven years in state prison. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on the afternoon of January 27, 2020.
(Edgar County Case #2019CF260)