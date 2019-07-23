SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield firefighter is recovering after falling into the basement well putting out a house fire.
According to the Springfield Fire Chief, the firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other firefighters were also injured.
SPF responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Miller Street. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy fire.
While searching the home for occupants one of the firefighters fell through a hole into the basement. A "mayday" was issued, making the fire a second alarm fire.
The rapid intervention team was called in to help locate the trapped firefighter and rescue him. It took about 15 minutes to rescue the firefighter. The two other firemen sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The home is a total loss. SFP said the status of the occupants is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.