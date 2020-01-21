SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning with a report that two people were trapped on the roof.
SFD responded to the 1200 block of South 7th St. around 1:15 a.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the second floor.
Firefighters used a ladder to rescue those who were trapped.
Once the fire got into the attic space of the apartment building, firefighters inside the building were pulled back. SFD used an aerial platform to extinguish the second alarm fire.
It took 28 firefighters two hours to get the fire under control.
Rochester Fire responded with a rehab truck due to the cold, and paramedics treated two men who were removed from the roof. Both refused transport to the hospital.
One firefighter was injured, but has since been released from HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Three apartments in the building were occupied.
The Red Cross is helping four adult occupants who were displaced.
Springfield Fire said the fire was accidental and started in the range.