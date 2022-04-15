NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter was injured and went to a hospital after a barn caught fire Friday morning in rural New Berlin.
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the 7100 block of Old Jacksonville Road.
The barn was fully engulfed and rounds of live ammunition were inside. Blough said ammunition exploded from the heat. There were concerns about a nearby propane tank and a home less than 50 feet away from the barn.
Crews were still on the scene after 3 p.m. Friday. The fire is reported to be out.
The condition of the injured firefighter is unknown.
Springfield firefighters requested assistance from Loami, New Berlin and Chatham to fight the flames.
WAND TV has a crew headed to the scene. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
