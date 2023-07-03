URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a house fire in Urbana over the weekend.
The Urbana Fire Department was called to a house in the 900 block of E. Water at 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Units confirmed that there was a electrical issue at the house, and the house was energized.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
After power was terminated to the house, firefighters went inside to fight the fire.
The Champaign Fire Department provided two additional units to help with manpower.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation.
The fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.